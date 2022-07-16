Amazon Shoppers Swear By This $17 Aftershave for Smooth Summer Skin—And It Has 33,900+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Every now and then we'll come across a beauty product with thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon that shoppers say work "miracles." For instance, there's the L'Oreal 8 Second Wonder Water that many say gives you shiny, silky smooth hair in an instant. There's the "game changing" Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray that'll keep your hair frizz-free in the summer. And of course, you can't forget the top-selling $20 TruSkin Vitamin C Serum that now has over 69,000 five-star reviews. Today, we've got another must-have product that Amazon shoppers describe as "life changing."
The Tend Skin Solution is an aftershave and post-wax solution for ingrown hair, bumps and redness. If you've been hesitant to show off your legs this summer or the thought of wearing a bikini makes you feel super self-conscious, this solution may be just the thing you need to gain your confidence back. All you have to do is apply a thin layer of the solution on once or twice a day and you should see a noticeable difference after a couple of uses. Some reviewers even said they saw a reduction in bumps and redness after just one day!
If you want to have smooth summer skin, this is definitely a product worth trying. To learn more and to snag one for yourself, check out the below.
Tend Skin Womens AfterShave/Post Waxing Solution
The Tend Skin Solution is described as "women's best friend." It was made to reduce the appearance of redness post-shave, and also helps with existing ingrown hairs and bumps. You can use it anywhere from your legs to your underarms to even your face. All you have to do is apply a thin layer of solution to the affected area one or two times a day a let it works its magic. You can then apply moisturizer after.
Right now, you can add the Tend Skin Solution to your beauty routine for less than $20.
Wondering what your fellow Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"This stuff is magic in a bottle!! I struggled with extremely bad folliculitis for years and nothing would work to help it. I have tried just about EVERYTHING and nothing. I would have awful bumps and stinging and burning. This stuff helped after just one use! While it didn't completely clear after one time, using it with multiple uses completely took away the redness and bumps!!! This stuff is a life saver!"
"To be honest I thought this was gonna be ineffective, but it's genuinely worked really well. I have sensitive skin and am also really bad at being a human being and doing things that human beings do, so I have a lot of ingrown hair. I used this after I shaved a few times, and now my legs are the kind of dolphin-y, feel-my-legs-I-just-shaved smooth that we all wish for in this cold, dark world."
"I've used this product about three times and it basically worked over night."
"I took a chance on this product after seeing it in a BuzzFeed article, and I'm so glad I did! This product is the most effective way to treat razor burn and ingrown hairs that I've found. I have sensitive skin and am allergic to so many things; however, I had no problem with this product. I'll definitely be reordering it when I run out!"
"I'm not kidding, it's amazing. Y'aaalllllll...Let. Me. Tell. You. I got this product in the mail LAST NIGHT and I'm already writing a five-star review. I am caucasian with very thick brown hair and shaving has been an ordeal for me ever since I started back in the 8th grade. I can't shave my legs if I'm even slightly cold, I can't use shaving cream (only non-scented, regular soap), and I 100% HAVE to pat dry carefully with a towel afterwards. Oh and forget using ANY kind of moisturizer on my skin post-shave (even 2 days after). Talk about painful. I figured razor burn was just something I'd have to live with the rest of my life and learned to sort-of-kind-of manage. NOT ANYMORE! After ONE use of this product, post-shaving last night, the razor burn is gone from my legs. I even dabbed it on my bikini line which is riddled with in-growns and ugly red bumps and those are already beginning to fade too! I was so nervous because of what products have done before (i.e. moisturizers causing red rashes) and it did start to tingle a bit in the beginning but subsided within a minute. I am free! No more hiding my legs. I'm so stoked, y'all."
"I've always been in awe of ladies who have silky smooth legs and have wondered what I'm missing. Tend Skin is what I've been missing! Wish I would've found this a decade ago. My legs (and arms...I get little bumps on the back of my arms above my elbow) have never been so SMOOTH! Even my husband commented and asked what I'm doing different. This is such a wonderful product, and I always make sure to have a backup on hand so I don't run out!"
Looking for more can't-miss beauty products? Check out all the can't-miss exclusive beauty deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.