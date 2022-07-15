Your First Look at a Bridgerton Season 3 Ball

Watch : Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Bridgerton season three is sure to be the object of all your desires.

We know this to be true thanks to new pictures from the set of Netflix's period drama. In the images, a West London estate called Osterley Park is decked out in purple decorations, white flowers and Regency-era carriages. While season three leads Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, who play Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, respectively, were not spotted on set, other performers were seen dressed to the nines, indicating that an eventful ball is in the next installment's future.

Hey, it wouldn't be Bridgerton without a dramatic ball or two.

Season three is set to follow the events of Julia Quinn's fourth Bridgerton book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which has Penelope and Colin as the main couple. Reminder: Seasons one and two told the love stories of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), respectively.

But don't expect more of the same from the next season of Bridgerton, as Nicola previously told E! News that the new episodes are "gonna be a lot different." As Nicola detailed, season three will show Penelope finally become a woman and "come into herself."