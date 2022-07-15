Your First Look at a Bridgerton Season 3 Ball

Production for season three of Bridgerton is well underway, dear rE!ader. See the proof that a big ball is slated for the new season below.

Bridgerton season three is sure to be the object of all your desires.

We know this to be true thanks to new pictures from the set of Netflix's period drama. In the images, a West London estate called Osterley Park is decked out in purple decorations, white flowers and Regency-era carriages. While season three leads Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, who play Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, respectively, were not spotted on set, other performers were seen dressed to the nines, indicating that an eventful ball is in the next installment's future.

Hey, it wouldn't be Bridgerton without a dramatic ball or two.

Season three is set to follow the events of Julia Quinn's fourth Bridgerton book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which has Penelope and Colin as the main couple. Reminder: Seasons one and two told the love stories of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), respectively.

But don't expect more of the same from the next season of Bridgerton, as Nicola previously told E! News that the new episodes are "gonna be a lot different." As Nicola detailed, season three will show Penelope finally become a woman and "come into herself."

As for where this potential ball fits in? As fans of Julia's novels, we're hoping the photos are of the annual Smythe-Smith quartet concert, which the author described as "the world's worst concert" held by members of the Ton.

Yet all the purple décor has us wondering if Daphne, Colin's sister-turned-duchess, is throwing a soiree. The character is known to wear quite a bit of purple. Don't worry, dear rE!ader, we'll get to the bottom of it.

SplashNews.com

For everything we know about season three of Bridgerton, read on:

Netflix
New Leading Man

Like seasons one and two, which featured Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as leads, season three thrusts a different Bridgerton sibling into the spotlight: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Netflix
His Leading Lady

Colin's other half for season three? Longtime friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Season three will follow the events of Julia Quinn's novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which follows Colin as he finally realizes that Penelope is worth courting and falling in love with.

Nicola confirmed this to be true on May 15, telling the crowd at Netflix's ATAS panel, "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope's love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two. This is the first time I am saying it here." 

Liam Daniel/Netflix
More Kanthony

No, Simone Ashley will not be pulling a Regé-Jean Page, as she confirmed to E! News that her character Kate Bridgerton (née Sharma) will be in season three.

"Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure," she said in March. "And I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola and Luke rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out."

Netflix
Edwina's Fate

After leaving Anthony Bridgerton at the altar and giving her sister Kate her blessing to marry the Viscount, many wondered about what would be next for Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). So, E! News asked Charithra for an update on her character, to which she replied:

"Well, what we always say is the Bridgerton world is ever expanding. And I think one of the brilliant things about the series is that the focus changes every season. And so you know, Edwina exists in the Bridgerverse, and she'll always be sort of associated with the Ton but I'm really just excited to see Colin and Penelope story."

Perhaps an Edwina-centric spin-off is in the works? Only time Lady Whistledown will tell.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix
A New Francesca

Netflix has re-cast the character of Francesca Bridgerton following the departure of Ruby Stokes. Actress Hannah Dodd will replace Stokes, who left the series to star in Netflix's upcoming show Lockwood & Co.

The official Bridgerton Twitter account confirmed the news on May 12, writing, "The only thing the Ton loves more than a scandal is a celebration. Do joyously welcome the newest member to the Bridgerton family."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
A Possible Suitor

In May, Nicola Coughlan teased that a new suitor would be joining the season three cast. "I've heard there's a new man entering into the Ton, as we call it," she told E! News. "Into London society."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Coming Soon

Jonathan Bailey previously shared that the cast will return to the Ton for filming in June.

