Halsey Just Made a Case for Getting a Mullet With New Hair Transformation

Watch : Halsey Surprises Fans With Super-Cute Pics of Baby Ender

Halsey's new beauty transformation is so good.

The pop star recently debuted a major hair change and equally bold makeup look on Instagram. In fact, the "Bad at Love" singer recreated a popular '90s trend and gave it a little more rock 'n' roll edge.

"return of my mullet," Halsey's July 13 Instagram caption read, alongside a video of their fearless new 'do and beauty style. "And the nineties-vibes-only red and blue makeup combo. made by color mixing eye paints and lip paints."

That's right, the 27-year-old ditched their waist-length waves for a short hairstyle that screams "business in the front, party in the back." ('80s and '90s babies, this reference is for you!)

Halsey used makeup products from their beauty brand, About Face, to create their fierce look—which entailed bright blue frosty eyeshadow and a burgundy lip. And it comes as no surprise, considering the singer is known for being their own makeup artist.