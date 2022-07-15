Halsey Just Made a Case for Getting a Mullet With New Hair Transformation

Halsey's new beauty transformation is so good.
The pop star recently debuted a major hair change and equally bold makeup look on Instagram. In fact, the "Bad at Love" singer recreated a popular '90s trend and gave it a little more rock 'n' roll edge.
"return of my mullet," Halsey's July 13 Instagram caption read, alongside a video of their fearless new 'do and beauty style. "And the nineties-vibes-only red and blue makeup combo. made by color mixing eye paints and lip paints."
That's right, the 27-year-old ditched their waist-length waves for a short hairstyle that screams "business in the front, party in the back." ('80s and '90s babies, this reference is for you!)
Halsey used makeup products from their beauty brand, About Face, to create their fierce look—which entailed bright blue frosty eyeshadow and a burgundy lip. And it comes as no surprise, considering the singer is known for being their own makeup artist.
Just a day before debuting the new look, Halsey and boyfriend Alev Alydin celebrated their son, Ender Ridley Aydin's first birthday with a sweet shout-out.
"My little tiny baby is a big one year old today!" they wrote in a heartwarming Instagram post, alongside a carousel of images that showcased all of Halsey's hairstyles throughout the year. "Time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently."
Their message continued, "your baba and I love you so much. you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny. I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!"
Halsey isn't the only star to switch up their hairstyle in recent weeks. Scroll through our gallery below to see celebrities' major makeovers.