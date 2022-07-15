Kim Kardashian Channels Sporty Spice With '90s Tracksuit

Kim Kardashian's latest look proves she's entered a new fashion era.
The SKKN founder touched down in New York City earlier this week and has taken the city by storm with a series of unexpected style moments. Case in point? The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in a multicolored tracksuit on July 13.
And we're not talking about one of Kim's sexy velour tracksuits either. Instead, the SKIMS creator channeled her inner Sporty Spice and brought back the '90s windbreaker, giving it a major (re: chic) upgrade.
For her nighttime outing, Kim sported a navy Baclenciaga tracksuit that featured graphic lines in shades of black and white. She elevated the ensemble with oversized bug-shaped sunglasses from the fashion house, sleek black tennis shoes and a slicked-back bun with a middle part.
It's unclear if Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has influenced her style, especially since he's known for wearing athleisure apparel. One thing is certain, however, Pete has certainly been inspired by the reality TV star.
The Saturday Night Live alum posted candid Instagram photos of him and Kim on July 11. And one picture, in particular, captured his fans' attention. Many noticed that he's now sporting a tattoo on his collarbone with the names "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" that included an infinity sign in the middle.
The two performed a skit parodying Disney's Aladdin during her SNL debut last October.
"A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like "Hey do you have Pete's number?'" Kim recalled the June 2 episode of The Kardashians. "They were like 'Yeah' and I text him. I wasn't even thinking like 'Oh my god I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking...I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my...I was just basically DTF."
The two went public with their relationship in November 2021, just a few months after Kim filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021.
"I have a new boyfriend," Kim gushed in the new Hulu season two trailer, which dropped earlier this week. "I'm just having a really good time."