Christiane Paul Exits FBI: International Ahead of Season 2

Christiane Paul has turned in her badge.

That's right, the star of FBI: International, who played Europol agent Katrin Jaeger in season one of the CBS drama, will not return for season two. This isn't entirely surprising to learn, as the finale showed Paul's character getting a promotion and saying goodbye to the team.

Her replacement has already been found, however, as Deadline reports that Eva-Jane Willis is joining the cast for the next installment. According to the publication, Willis' character is a Europol agent with street smarts thanks to her experience undercover. Intriguing, right?

While we'll miss Paul's presence on FBI: International, she's not the first performer to depart a hit series in 2022. For instance, July saw Sex Education stars Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison—who played Lily and Ola, respectively—announce their exits ahead of the highly anticipated fourth season.

We're certainly excited to see what these performers get up to next!