Andrew Garfield Is Stepping Into a Billionaire’s Shoes For New Series

Andrew Garfield is headed to the friendly skies.

The actor, who was nominated for an Emmy on July 12 for his role in Under The Banner of Heaven, is sticking to the small screen as he's set to play billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, according to Deadline.

The project is a six-part limited series titled Hot Air, based on the books Dirty Tricks by investigative journalist Martyn Gregory, according to the outlet, with multiple platforms in the running to acquire the series.

Hot Air will be directed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch and written by Paddington 2 screenwriter Jon Croker.

The source material tells the wild tale of Virgin Airways, which Branson founded in 1984. Specifically, the book details how Virgin became one of the world's top airlines after surviving an attempted smear campaign at the hands of British Airways, which tried using its staffers to impersonate Virgin employees to gain information about the airline and, ultimately, get them to switch to British Airways.