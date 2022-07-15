Hugh Grant Addresses Claim He'll Portray Prince Andrew in New Film About Jeffrey Epstein

Watch : Hugh Grant on What Makes "A Very English Scandal" So English

If Hugh Grant is being considered for the role of Prince Andrew in an upcoming film, that's news to him.

On July 14, Deadline reported that a movie about how the BBC obtained a bombshell 2019 interview with the Duke of York about his past friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was in the works. The outlet said Grant, 61, is "one of the unconfirmed names" on a "wish list" to portray Andrew in the film, titled Scoop. But when asked about it, the Love, Actually actor told The Independent, "I've heard nowt."

Scoop screenwriter Peter Moffat and producer Hilary Salmon told Deadline that casting for the movie has not begun. "We have, of course, thoughts," Salmon said. She didn't comment on reports that Grant was on their list of actors, but added that "no one is attached."

In the BBC Newsnight interview, Andrew, 62, denied allegations that he had sex with a then-17-year-old girl obtained for him by Epstein, his former friend and convicted pedophile who was found dead in a U.S. prison in 2019 as he awaited trial on a sex trafficking charge.