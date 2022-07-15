Ariana Grande's Wicked Blonde Hair Transformation Will Give You Glinda Vibes

Watch : Cynthia Erivo Teases Movie with Ariana Grande at Grammys 2022

Something tells us this is going to be one popular new look!

Ariana Grande gave fans their first glimpse of her magical transformation into Glinda the Good Witch for the film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical Wicked.

In a July 14 Instagram Story, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer, 29, shared a photo of herself winking and flashing a peace sign with her new platinum blonde hair tucked into her iconic ponytail.

Since touching down in the U.K., Ariana has been deep in rehearsals for the film adaptation of the Tony award-winning musical. Inspired by The Wizard of Oz, the Jon M. Chu directed film, which also stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, will tell the story of the ever-changing friendship between the two witches.

Ariana's snap comes over eight months after it was first announced that she and Cynthia had been cast in the film back in November.