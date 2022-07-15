Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Relatable Mom Photo of Her and Chris Pratt’s Daughters

Watch : Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!

Katherine Schwarzenegger's got her hands full, quite literally!

The Gift of Forgiveness author posted a relatable mom moment on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself carrying her and Chris Pratt's daughters. The sweet image captured Katherine holding onto 23-month-old Lyla on her hip, while Eloise, 2 months, was sitting snug inside a baby carrier. Katherine was all smiles and dressed effortlessly in a camouflage jacket and chic black sunglasses.

"2 under 2 vibes," the 32-year-old captioned the July 15 Instagram. "Posted some of my must have mommy and baby goodies in stories that I have been loving this time around!"

Katherine's followers shared heartwarming comments, with many noting that they could totally relate.

"I know this feeling!!" one fan responded, to which another replied, "I had 3 under 3 at one point. It was ROUGH."

Chris, on the other, hand took a moment to compliment his wife's good looks. "Hot Momma [fire emojis]," he wrote.