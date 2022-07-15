Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Just Took a Major Step in Their Relationship

Watch : Becca Kufrin & Andrew Spencer EXCITED for Bachelor Live Tour

Becca Kufrin is moving from roses to homes.

On July 15, the former Bachelorette star shared that she and fiancé Thomas Jacobs purchased a house together in San Diego, Calif.

"Officially co-home owners!" she captioned a carousel of pictures featuring the couple and their two dogs in front of the home. "Tommy is my new roommate and Minno & Leo are our new tenants. Let's fill this home with so many laughs, meals, memories, and maybe a couple babies."

Several members of Bachelor Nation shared their excitement for Thomas and Becca in the comments section of her post, including Tayshia Adams, who wrote, "Ahh, SO happy for you both!!!!! Can't help but smile from ear to ear looking at these!! Cheers to you two!!!"



Tia Booth commented, Wooooo!!!!," while DeAnna Stagliano wrote, "Love it! Congratulations!!!"

Buying a house seemed to be the next step for the pair—who met on the set of Bachelor in Paradise season seven—after Becca proposed to Thomas in May.