Check in to Peacock's The Resort With These Chilling First-Look Photos

Why book a summer vacation when you could check into Peacock's The Resort from the comfort of your own home?

The upcoming series stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as Emma and Noah, a couple celebrating their 10-year-anniversary with a romantic getaway to Yucatan. The idyllic beachfront destination seems the perfect place to relax—and for Emma, who feels stuck in her marriage, a chance to overcome her doubts—but once she happens upon an old flip phone in the middle of the forrest, everything changes.

Soon, Emma and Noah are pulled into an unsolved mystery that took place 15 years ago after two teenagers—Sam (Skyler Gisondo) and Violet (Nina Bloomgarden)—went missing.

Determined to find out what happened to the pair, Emma declares she's "gonna get some answers" in The Resort's trailer. Noah surmises that there might not be any, but Emma doesn't waver. "There have to be," she says, "because otherwise, what is the f--king point?"