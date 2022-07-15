Watch Travis Scott Become Stormi’s Science Teacher for Adorable Volcano Lesson

Travis Scott and Stormi Webster completed a science project together in a video shared to Kylie Jenner’s TikTok account. See the father-daughter duo make hot lava.

By Kelly Gilmore Jul 15, 2022 1:35 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesTravis ScottStormi WebsterTikTok
Watch: See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video

Sicko scientist mode.

Travis Scott was a hands-on teacher while showing his 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster how to do a volcano science project, as seen in a July 14 TikTok shared to mom Kylie Jenner's page. 

At the start of the video, Travis walked Stormi through the first step, saying to put "water in there." Scientist Stormi then added several drops of food coloring to the mixture inside the volcano—but they weren't done yet.

Right before Stormi went to add the last ingredient to the concoction, the "goosebumps" rapper paused for a teaching moment.

"Wait, what's it called when it's inside the volcano?" Travis asked, to which Stormi responded, "Magma."

Travis then asked his little girl what magma becomes once it leaves the volcano. "Hot lava," she confidently declared.

After completing the project, Stormi giggled while Travis gushed, "Ooooh" as "hot lava" oozed from the volcano kit.

Now, this might be Stormi's first science TikTok, but it's not the 4-year-old's debut on the popular app. Stormi has appeared in numerous of her mom's TikTok posts and recently, she made her first TikTok of her own.

photos
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Play Dress-Up in Her Closet

In a video shared to Kylie's account on July 9, Stormi filmed herself with a distorted face filter. The new big sister then turned the camera to show her mom eating in her pajamas. Kylie captioned the first-of-its-kind video, "stormis first tik tok" paired with a laughing emoji.

Trending Stories

1

Sex of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 2nd Baby Revealed

2

Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

3

Alex Murdaugh Indicted on Two Counts for Murders of Wife and Son

Just call Stormi a multi-hyphenate: scientist and content creator.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sex of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 2nd Baby Revealed

2

Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

3

Alex Murdaugh Indicted on Two Counts for Murders of Wife and Son

4

The Criminal Minds Revival Is Officially Happening

5

Does Pete Davidson Want to Get Married One Day? He Says…