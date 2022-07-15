Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 Top 21 Beauty Deals: Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, NARS, NuFace, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you love shopping for hair, makeup, and skincare products, you need to check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The brand has so many unbeatable discounts on top brands including MAC Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury, Oribe, NARS, Laura Mercier, Benefit Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, Lancôme, and Living Proof. Aside from the great deals on beauty products you know and love, Nordstrom has discounts on exclusive items that you can't get anywhere else.
Whether you're looking for a jumbo size of your favorite face scrub or a value set that equates to a major discount, Nordstrom has exclusive deals that you need to shop before they sell out. There are a ton of Nordstrom-exclusive discounts. Here are some of the standout picks from the sale.
Eyebrow Products on Sale
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit
They say that eyebrows are the windows to the soul and your brows are just as important. That's why you need this value set from the queen of eyebrows, Anastasia Beverly Hills. This three-piece kit has everything you need to get the natural-looking eyebrows you've always dreamed of. There's a pencil to shape and define your brows, another tool with a triangular tip to create definition, and a clear gel to define and hold your look in place all day long.
A Nordstrom shopper raved, "I absolutely love these products the brow wiz I have been using for years, added the definer to my collection as soon as it was released and the brow gel had been a staple in my makeup routine for years. Best brow products I've used and I cannot express how much I love them and can't be without these products."
Lip Products on Sale
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit
The Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk products are iconic and universally flattering on any skin tone. This set includes the Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Pencil, and the Pillow Talk Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick, which is incredibly hydrating with a long-lasting color payoff.
A Nordstrom shopper raved, "I have finally found the perfect nude for my lips. The color is perfect and it feels great on. Use each separately or together. So thrilled."
MAC Cosmetics Essential Lipwear Set
You can create so many unique looks with this set. You can fill in your whole lip with the liner, apply the lipstick over liner, put the gloss on over lip liner, or combine all three. These products are in a beautiful, mid-tone pink. The ultra-creamy lipstick has an eight-hour comfortable wear that doesn't dry out your lips.
Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Duo Set
This lightweight, sheer tinted lip balm is ultra-moisturizing. It's a little bit of indulgence that you can enjoy every day for a glowing, cushioned finish. This duo includes Bare Pink (a sheer pink tint) and Bare Raspberry (a sheer rose tint).
A Nordstrom shopper said, "Perfect Colors. The BB lip tints leave just enough color to look natural with a hint of color. They don't stain your lips, which I like... Plus the packaging is pretty and small so it fits well in pockets, clutches etc."
NARS Afterglow Lip Balm Trio
Get hydration with a subtle dose of color from these NARS lip balms, which are infused with a blend of antioxidants to help protect the lips, according to the brand. This set has three shades: Orgasm (sheer peachy pink with golden shimmer), Deep Throat (sheer pink with shimmer), and Fast Lane (sheer mauve nude).
Skincare on Sale
Paula's Choice Jumbo BHA Set
Transform your skincare routine with one the most-popular products from Paula's Choice. You get the full-size Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant with Salicylic Acid and a travel-sized product. This product exfoliates dead skin cells and clears out pores for an even, radiant complexion, according to the brand. If you're looking for brighter, firmer, clear skin, this is worth checking out.
A fan of this liquid exfoliant said, "I love this stuff!! I discovered it 4 years ago during the anniversary sale and have purchased it every year after! I stock up on the great price during the sale to get me through the year until the next sale. Please always include this!!"
NuFACE Mini Starter Kit
Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? You should use the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device. It's a microcurrent facial-toning device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns. This set includes the toning device, a power adaptor, and a gel primer. All you need is five minutes to perform your beauty routine, any time anywhere.
Lancer Skincare Jumbo The Method Polish Exfoliator
This polish gently improves your skin's tone and texture. It combats dullness and removes debris to reveal a more youthful-looking complexion, according to the brand. This jumbo size is a rare find, especially at this discount.
A shopper declared, "WOW! Must-try, you'll be AMAZED! 10 STARS! I found this product looking for a new exfoliator at the Anniversary Sale. WOW, WHAT AN AMAZING PRODUCT! I've tried countless exfoliating products, but Lancer's stunned me! After my FIRST USE, My skin was soft, glowing and irritation-free! I am in my upper 30's, yet people often confuse me for someone in my mid 20's. I'm concerned about aging & dullness, and wanted a product to brighten my skin tone. This exceeded all expectations! It's gentle enough for everyday use, and if you want a youthful, healthy fresh complexion at ANY AGE, you need this! Love, Love Love!"
PMD Classic Personal Microderm Device
I'm not gonna lie, I had my eye on this for a year, finally got one, and then I was scared to do the at-home treatment. I wasted so much time worrying because now I am absolutely obsessed with this. I use it once a week for an exfoliation. Treat yourself to a microdermabrasion treatment in the comfort of your own home with the PMD Personal Microderm Classic. Using this weekly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and enlarged pores, according to the brand. Then, when you're done, put on your favorite serum.
Nordstrom has this in three colors. A Nordstrom shopper said, "Do yourself a favour and BUY IT NOW! I have a lot of dead skin and tiny blemishes under my skin and it really helps clear all of it. I also have some concerns with a few lines on my neck and I can see a difference already. It looks more lifted and smooth. It does take a bit of time to get used to it but the results are AMAZING! Do your skin a favour and go get your PMD and clear your skin!"
Mario Badescu Drying Duo Set- Drying Lotion and Drying Patches
This drying lotion is a skincare staple, for sure. When a pimple arises, dip a cotton swab into this drying lotion and dab it on top of the blemish. This is my go-to remedy to dry out a pimple. This has a major impact, especially when I use it overnight. Use this drying lotion at night and then you can treat your blemishes during the day with these clear patches.
"The best," a shopper wrote, with one adding, "My husband and I both love the drying lotion, and I'm excited to try the patches."
Hair Products on Sale
Oribe Magic Set- Dry Texturizing Spray and Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
This duo is a haircare must-have. The dry shampoo absorbs oil, adds softness, and it smells incredible. The texturizing spray is just what you need to extend your blowout, add volume, add texture, and hold your style without a stiff, crunchy feeling.
A fan of these products reviewed, "Best dry shampoo for my fine hair and I've tried a lot. Doesn't leave a residue or buildup and smells great too. Definitely worth the price. The dry texturizing spray is high quality too. It has a more flexible feeling than other sprays I've tried but works just as well and the bottle lasts a long time."
MOROCCANOIL Treatment Set: 2 MOROCCANOIL Treatments and the Intense Hydrating Mask
Give your hair the intense dose of hydration that it may have been craving. This award-winning, argan oil-infused treatment is just what you need to fight frizz, boost shine, and condition your strands. You can apply the oil on wet or dry hair. You get a full-size version, a travel-size, and a travel-size hydrating mask. It takes just five minutes to deep condition your hair with the mask. This mask improves hydration, texture, shine, ana manageability, according to the brand.
Face Makeup on Sale
NARS Orgasm Blush Duo
The award-winning NARS Orgasm Blush is truly iconic. Get a beautiful glow from this weightless powder that's incredibly soft and blendable. You can keep both of these for yourself or you can give one to a friend as a gift. This is just one of those super-flattering shades that looks stunning on all skin tones.
A shopper declared, "Best universal blush pigment. Favorite of all time." Another reviewed, "Buildable, beautiful, goes with EVERYTHING!!!!!!!"
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Duo & Velour Puff Set
If you feel like your skin gets oily and shiny throughout the day, you need the Laura Mercier's revolutionary Translucent Loose Setting Powder. This is just what you need to get that matte look. It's a translucent powder that seamlessly blends in with all skin tones. It gives you that airbrushed look in real life and it never settles into your fine lines or pores. This set gives you the full-size product, a travel-size product, and a velour puff to apply the powder and work it into your skin. Use this as your final step putting on your makeup or you can apply it throughout the day as your skin gets shiny.
MAC Cosmetics Fix+ Setting Spray Duo
The MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray is one of those holy grail products. You can use this spray on bare skin for hydration, before makeup as a primer, after getting ready to look in your look, and throughout the day for spritzes of hydration. In addition to refreshing your skin, the formula has soothing ingredients, like green tea, chamomile, and cucumber. This spray is an absolute classic and a total game-changer.
This set includes two full-size products and a travel-size of the rose version.
Body Care Products on Sale
Nécessaire The Body Duo Set
If you're looking for hydration, Nécessaire is a brand that comes through. The combination of this body wash and lotion is incredibly moisturizing. A fan of the brand urged, "I've purchased these items individually and loved them both! What a great deal! Run, don't walk and stock up!"
Another loyal shopper reviewed, "Thank you Nordstrom! I look forward to their beauty deals every year during anniversary. They package sets & offer extra items of current & useful products. Such amazing deals! I use this body wash regularly, changing out scents. I have sensitive skin & this doesn't irritate it at all. In fact very calming with a beautiful scent. Love it!"
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
If you have dry, cracked hands, this is the maximum-strength moisturizer that you need to try. It also forms a "glovelike protective barrier against moisture loss," according to the brand. Put this on after you wash your hands and before bed to see major results.
A shopper raved, "This is the best cream I've found for dry hands. It's thick but not greasy. It absorbs quickly and delivers instant relief for dry hands. It also has a nice cooling feel when applied. Highly recommend!!!"
Another explained, "I have really dry, cracked hands that are worse now with all the hand sanitizer. This product doesn't make them feel greasy, my cracked areas don't burn when i put this on, i love this hand cream. I'll keep buying!"
Cool Classic Body Piña Colada Sunscreen Set
Ditch that sunscreen smell that no one loves and opt for this piña colada scent instead. It's always good to have extra sunscreen on hand, which is why this three-piece set is such a good buy. Apply this 15 minutes before sun exposure, then reapply it every two hours, more often if you are swimming or sweating.
A shopper raved, "Best Sunscreen. This is worth every penny. Health issues kept me indoors most of last Summer. This Spring, finally out and about with my skin the most pale I think I e ever been. Not only does this smell amazing, but it works. Out all day and no burn for me. I'll never be without this!"
St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Bronzing Mousse
Get a fool-proof, natural-looking tan with this iconic mousse from St. Tropez. It delivers a streak-free tan and it's easy to apply. This tan can last up to 10 days and it actually smells great too.
A shopper reviewed, "I have been using the Classic St. Tropez self-tanner for a few years now. When I saw the jumbo size on sale I had to buy it. During the summer, I'm a huge beach person and love having a tan. It helps me get through the long winter months up here in the northeast by giving me a tan that looks natural and not fake. I always use the mitt to apply this so it doesn't get all over my hands. I have sensitive skin and I'm also able to use it on my face!"
Eye Makeup on Sale
Stila Two Can Play Waterproof Eye Liner Duo
If you're looking for an eyeliner that is easy to apply, doesn't smudge, and stays in place until you're ready to take off your makeup, try out the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner. This set includes two full-size waterproof eyeliners.
Benefit Cosmetics Mascara Set- 2 They're Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascaras and They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara
Give your lashes a major boost with the Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara and the They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara. If you're looking for curl, volume, and separated lashes, these are the flexible, flake-free, buildable mascaras that you need to check out.
