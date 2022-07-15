You Won't Believe Which Show Dave Coulier Almost Starred on Instead of Full House

Watch : "Fuller House" Stars Play 'House Rules' Game

Cut it out—Dave Coulier was almost on Saturday Night Live?!

Dave, who played Uncle Joey on Full House from 1987 to 1995 and on the reboot Fuller House from 2016 to 2020, revealed that he came very close to being a cast member on the storied sketch show instead of yucking it up with the Tanners.

In a July 13 interview on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Dave said he auditioned for SNL when he was a stand-up comic in the '80s and received a call saying the show's legendary creator Lorne Michaels wanted him as a cast member.

"I told everybody in my life, of course," Dave said. "All the comics were like, ‘Wow, you're on SNL?' and I was like, ‘Yeah, can you believe it?'"

But then the other shoe dropped.

"I boxed up everything in my apartment and then 10 days go by and I don't hear anything," he explained. "I'm trying to find an apartment in New York. I'm ready to go. Then I get a call that says, 'I've got some bad news.' I said, 'What could be bad—I couldn't find an apartment?' He said, 'No, you're not going.'"