Halsey’s Sweet Birthday Tribute to "Fiercely Determined" Son Ender Proves They’re Not Bad at Love

This birthday tribute is so good.
Halsey took to Instagram on July 14 to celebrate the first birthday of their son Ender Ridley Aydin, who Halsey shares with boyfriend Alev Alydin.
"My little tiny baby is a big one year old today!" the "Bad at Love" singer wrote in a touching post. "Time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently."
Halsey then penned a sweet message to Ender, noting the love that the couple has for their son.
"Your baba and I love you so much," the artist added. "You are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny. I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!"
Halsey paired these words with an Instagram carousel of several picture-perfect moments, including a snap of Ender in a bear onesie and in a New York Yankees jersey. (Scroll through to see every adorable photo.)
A year ago, Halsey shared the news of Ender's arrival with a picture from the hospital. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth," they wrote on July 19, 2021. "Powered by love."
And in the time since welcoming Ender to the world, Halsey has reflected on how the little one has changed them. In an October 2021 interview with Billboard, Halsey noted that "being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring."
"Something really amazing happened when I did have my son, which is the absolute, glorious eradication and death of my ego," they explained. "Nothing matters when I go home to him. He thinks I'm perfect and great and everything."
Well, Halsey, we'll be the first to say: Your birthday tribute was perfect and great and everything.