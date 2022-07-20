WATCH NOW

2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hosted by NBA champion Steph Curry, the 2022 ESPYS will bring the greatest Olympians and athletes together for a special night honoring the best in the sports community.

Award season is getting sporty!

In case you didn't already guess, the 2022 ESPYS are finally here and your favorite athletes and Olympians from multiple sports are coming together for the annual award show.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the telecast will reveal who won big in categories such as Best Male and Female Athlete, Best Team, Best Game and more.

If you're not up to date on the latest sport milestones, don't fret. The live event promises to be a star-studded event with Jon Hamm, Alison Brie, Simu Liu, Russell Wilson and Ciara serving as presenters.

Plus, some of these categories are so competitive that it's impossible to predict the winner. After all, how can you choose between Suni Lee, Oksana Masters, Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix for best Olympian in Women's Sports?

Before the awards are handed out, however, your favorite stars including host Steph Curry are walking the red carpet and delivering game-winning looks in the fashion department.

"I love sports, but I'm such a girly girl at heart and I do have an outfit picked out," Oksana teased to E! News at Luxury Experience & Co.'s Pre-ESPYS event July 19. "I'm torn between two black dresses. I think the most exciting part is my hair and makeup. Fenty Beauty is gonna be doing my makeup and I cannot believe this."

Keep scrolling to see who deserves a trophy for their attire in our massive red carpet gallery.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Chloe Kim

      

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin

    

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Aly Raisman

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

   

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Quina Brunson

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Katie Ledecky

    

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lindsey Vonn

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Brandi Chastain

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Jay Pharoah

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Sunisa Lee

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alison Brie

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Megan Rapinoe

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Evander Kane

    

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

John Boyega

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Steph & Ayesha Curry

   

Matt Baron/BEI//Shutterstock

Sonya Curry

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Heidi Gardner

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Abbi Jacobson

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Eileen Gu

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Odell Beckham Jr & Lauren Wood

Matt Baron/BEI//Shutterstock

Mara Teigen

    

Matt Baron/BEI//Shutterstock

Lil Wayne

    

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Allyson Felix

   

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Lisa Leslie

   

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Oksana Masters

    

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Andrew Whitworth

   

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Carolyn Peck

    

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

