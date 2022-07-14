Law & Order’s Christopher Meloni Goes Nude for Must-See Peloton Ad

Watch : Christopher Meloni Tells All About Split Drop on Law & Order Set

There's no law that says you can't work out naked, according to Christopher Meloni at least.

In honor of #NationalNudeDay, Peloton released a new ad featuring the Law & Order: Organized Crime star exercising...in his birthday suit. "Apparently some people think the way I work out is strange," Meloni quips at the start of the video, which was shared on the fitness company's Instagram page. "Honestly, I don't get it."

As the camera zooms out, Meloni is revealed to be naked—with his private areas pixelated, of course. He then jokingly adds, "Me, I don't think using the Peloton app is strange at all."

The actor goes on to show all the ways he uses the Peloton app from meditating to yoga to kickboxing, he does a bit of everything—all while still in the buff.

"Sure, they're famous for their amazing equipment," Meloni says of the company. "But the app gets me motivated to do lots of different workouts."