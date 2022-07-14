Law & Order’s Christopher Meloni Goes Nude for Must-See Peloton Ad

There's no law that says you can't work out naked, according to Christopher Meloni at least.
In honor of #NationalNudeDay, Peloton released a new ad featuring the Law & Order: Organized Crime star exercising...in his birthday suit. "Apparently some people think the way I work out is strange," Meloni quips at the start of the video, which was shared on the fitness company's Instagram page. "Honestly, I don't get it."
As the camera zooms out, Meloni is revealed to be naked—with his private areas pixelated, of course. He then jokingly adds, "Me, I don't think using the Peloton app is strange at all."
The actor goes on to show all the ways he uses the Peloton app from meditating to yoga to kickboxing, he does a bit of everything—all while still in the buff.
"Sure, they're famous for their amazing equipment," Meloni says of the company. "But the app gets me motivated to do lots of different workouts."
At one point in the commercial, a nude Meloni is seen running in a park and passes a dog who barks at him. A translation of the pup's message hilariously reads in the subtitles: "Wow! He really does have a great app!"
"In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups," a narrator says at the end of the commercial, referencing Law & Order's iconic intro. "Those who wear pants, and Christopher Meloni."
For Meloni, it seems like the ad rings true on how he likes to work out at home.
"I work out naked. It's my gym," he told People in May, adding that he "can do whatever I want," in the comfort of his own abode.
"And I don't black out the window," Meloni added at the time. "And I'm okay with that. My wife is not."