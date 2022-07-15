This American Ninja Warrior Run Will Have You Going Bananas

Watch : Isaac Caldiero Wins "American Ninja Warrior"!

Let the games begin!

American Ninja Warrior's season 14 contestants will take on the first round of semi-finals this Monday, July 18. And lucky for fans of the high-stakes NBC series, E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come—specifically for parkour pro Bob Reese.

The below clip features Reese's full epic run, which comes on the heels of an impressive qualifying round that left him $10,000 richer as he was able to successfully scale the Mega Wall and hit the buzzer.

Now, Reese has his sights set on a much bigger reward: American Ninja Warrior's $1 million prize. There's still a long road ahead, but if fans had to wage their bets based on this sneak peek alone, they'd likely be satisfied with the outcome.

The video begins with Reese flying through both the Shrinking Steps and Lunatic Ledges, prompting host Akbar Gbajabiamila to declare he's "in ludicrous mode." Reese is forced to slow down once he reaches the Air Surfer, but that proves to be an easy obstacle for him as well.