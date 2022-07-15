This American Ninja Warrior Run Will Have You Going Bananas

Let the games begin!
American Ninja Warrior's season 14 contestants will take on the first round of semi-finals this Monday, July 18. And lucky for fans of the high-stakes NBC series, E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come—specifically for parkour pro Bob Reese.
The below clip features Reese's full epic run, which comes on the heels of an impressive qualifying round that left him $10,000 richer as he was able to successfully scale the Mega Wall and hit the buzzer.
Now, Reese has his sights set on a much bigger reward: American Ninja Warrior's $1 million prize. There's still a long road ahead, but if fans had to wage their bets based on this sneak peek alone, they'd likely be satisfied with the outcome.
The video begins with Reese flying through both the Shrinking Steps and Lunatic Ledges, prompting host Akbar Gbajabiamila to declare he's "in ludicrous mode." Reese is forced to slow down once he reaches the Air Surfer, but that proves to be an easy obstacle for him as well.
He nails the 4-foot jump and successfully hops onto the landing pad, and after what can't be more than a single second, Reese is already through the Spinning Bridge as well.
Unfortunately, the course is far from over. Up next is Kaleidoscope, a new obstacle that acts as a much harder version of the monkey bars. Reese nearly loses his grip on the last hanging object, but luckily, he's able to swing his way onto the ledge.
There's no telling if it was the near-fall or if he's simply cramping up at this point, but before Reese even attempts to take on the Warped Wall, he pulls a banana out of his pocket and starts casually eating it. After a couple bites, he returns his banana into his shorts!
The run only gets wilder, as Reese then pulls off a reverse 360-degree spin while climbing the wall, and quickly follows it up with a backflip. As Gbajabiamila puts it, "This dude is an entertainer!"
Reese has four more obstacles to go, but after completing the Salmon Ladder, he sadly falls victim to Ghost Town. Watch the nail-biting sneak peek for yourself in the above clip!
American Ninja Warrior airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)