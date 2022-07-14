Travis Barker Returns to the Stage in Surprise First Performance Since Hospitalization

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Post-Hospital Beach Day

Travis Barker is back to doing what he loves.

More than two weeks after the Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized for pancreatitis, he hit the stage with Machine Gun Kelly to perform "Bloody Valentine" and "Tickets to My Downfall" in front of a sold-out crowd at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles July 13.

"There's a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me," MGK reportedly said while introducing Travis to the stage. "And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA's own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight."

After the two performed one song, MGK added, "You know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he's doing here? Playing drums right now! Trav, I know we agreed to one song but I would be remised if I did not ask you to play one more song."