Travis Barker Returns to the Stage in Surprise First Performance Since Hospitalization

Travis Barker is back to doing what he loves.
More than two weeks after the Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized for pancreatitis, he hit the stage with Machine Gun Kelly to perform "Bloody Valentine" and "Tickets to My Downfall" in front of a sold-out crowd at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles July 13.
"There's a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me," MGK reportedly said while introducing Travis to the stage. "And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA's own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight."
After the two performed one song, MGK added, "You know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he's doing here? Playing drums right now! Trav, I know we agreed to one song but I would be remised if I did not ask you to play one more song."
The rocker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, attended the show, showing support to her husband as he made his triumphant return to the stage following a health scare last month.
On June 28, the rockstar was rushed to the hospital for pancreatitis—an inflammation of the pancreas that causes abdominal pain—which was triggered after he went in for a routine endoscopy earlier that week.
Four days later, Travis gave fans an update on his health. "I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," he wrote on his Instagram Story July 2. "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."
He added, "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."
That same day, Kourtney—who married Travis in Italy on May 22—shared that the experience was "scary and emotional."
"I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support," the Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram Story. "I am so touched and appreciative."
Six days after his hospitalization, Travis, Kourtney and two of her kids, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, took a family trip to the beach.
After some much-needed downtime, Travis was ready to get back to work.
On July 7, a source close to the couple told E! News, "Travis is already back to work and in the swing of things. He's trying to take it easy on his body but was eager to get back to work and finish a few projects he's working on."