Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Enjoy Cute Coffee Date While Out in London

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn stepped out in London on July 14 with iced coffees in hand. Learn about the duo’s casual date in the sun.

A coffee date never goes out of style.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were spotted drinking iced coffee while strolling through a park in London on July 14, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For the outing, the "All Too Well" singer and Conversations With Friends actor kept it casual yet chic in shorts, baseball caps and sneakers.

The pair's park outing comes just a few months after Joe addressed rumors that he and Taylor had secretly gotten engaged. As for his answer? Joe noted his lips would remain sealed either way.

"I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say," he said in an April interview with WSJ. Magazine, "and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

Now, response to the rumors shouldn't come as too much of a shock. After all, the couple, who began dating in 2016, have led a notoriously private romance thus far. In that same interview, Joe explained why he wishes to keep his private life low-key—including his high-profile relationship—out of the spotlight. 

"We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given," he shared. "So that if you're not posting all the time about what you're doing, how you're spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?"

So, it's likely a selfie from this London coffee date won't be posted to the ‘gram, but it also appears Taylor and Joe have found the secret to a sacred romance.

