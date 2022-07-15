How Judge Greg Mathis Wants Son Greg Jr. to "Make a Difference" After Coming Out

Watch: Greg Jr. Takes Next Step in LGBTQ+ Advocacy

Greg Mathis Jr. wants to follow in his father's footsteps by helping others.

In a sneak peek at the July 17 episode of E!'s Mathis Family Matters, Judge Greg Mathis' son takes the next step in publicly coming out as gay by meeting with GLAAD's Vice President of Communications a Talent Anthony Ramos.

"Obviously your dad is very well-known and out there," Anthony begins before Greg Jr. adds, "And he has a very conservative fan base."

Anthony tells Greg Jr. and his boyfriend Elliott that coming out in the public eye is "something for you to navigate as a couple."

In addition to being 100 percent honest about his sexuality, Greg Jr. wants to become an advocate for his community.

Speaking of his dad, Greg Jr. shares, "His background is in civil rights advocacy, fighting for equal rights for everyone, including the LGBTQ community. So when I told him I wanted to become more public with my sexuality to help inspire other people and really share my story, he was proud of that."

Greg Jr. adds, "But he actually challenged me and said, 'You have to be that activist. You have to take that step.'"

Cut to a flashback of the Judge telling his son, "You have an obligation to show others and to help others and to lift them up."

Back at the lunch meeting, Greg Jr. adds, "I get where he's coming from. Like he wants me to really make a difference. I don't know if I'm quite there yet and just being able to talk more publicly about myself is a big step."

As for how Elliott feels about the inevitable attention, he admits, "I thought of completely staying in the background. However, he ultimately realizes he wants to help others as well. For instance, as he muses, "Somebody in the South that has the same situation that I'm dealing with."

See the sweet moment in the preview above.

