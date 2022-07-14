Tony Shaloub Calls This "The Most Interesting Part" of His Mrs. Maisel Role​

Watch : Tony Shaloub's Theory on His Double SAG Award Wins

Tony Shaloub doesn't take any of this for granted.

The star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, who picked up his 12th Emmy nomination overall and fourth consecutive for his performance as Abe Weissman on Maisel July 12, called his latest recognition "the sprinkles on top of the frosting," in an exclusive chat with E! News.

Shaloub, whose eight other Emmy nominations came from playing the titular role on Monk, said the creative process on Maisel is what he really finds the most rewarding.

"The work and the experience of all of us gathering and exploring the stories and exploring these characters, that's the real prize," he said. "That's the real gift."

Shaloub and his Maisel cast mates are currently shooting the show's fifth and final season, but Shaloub still manages to finds new, compelling layers in his character.

"I think the most interesting part is that Abe is always in a kind of a state of discovery and work," he explained. "When we started this show, I think Abe believed that he had it all figured out; his life, his role as a husband and father, his career and, even though all of those things started to change and unravel in different ways, he's kind of resilient and he rolls with it."