Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Ivana Trump Dead at 73

The Trump family has lost its matriarch.
Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has passed away at the age of 73, according to a statement from her children Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.
"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump," the statement read. "Our mother was an incredible woman—a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend."
Describing Ivana a "survivor," the statement continued, "She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."
Donald, who was married to Ivana from 1977 to 1992, also mourned the loss in a statement of his own.
"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."
He added, "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"
A New York City official tells E! News that Ivana was found dead inside her Manhattan home on July 14.
There is no indication of any foul play and her body will be taken to the Medical Examiner's office to determine cause of death, per the city official.
Born on Feb. 20, 1949 in Czechoslovakia, Ivana developed an immense talent for skiing in her young age that eventually led her to obtaining an Austrian passport, which allowed her to leave the Eastern Bloc. From there, she immigrated to Canada, where she worked as a ski instructor and a model during the '70s.
Ivana met Donald in 1976 and the two tied the knot a year later. Throughout their marriage, Ivana worked alongside the real estate tycoon in the Trump Organization and oversaw multiple projects, including the construction of Trump Tower in New York City and the renovation of Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J.
However, their relationship soured by the late '80s, when news of Donald's affair with Marla Maples went public, and their divorce was finalized 1992 following a lengthy legal battle.
Since splitting from Donald, who went on to marry Melania Trump in 2005, Ivana wrote several books and launched her own magazine titled Ivana's Living in Style. In addition, she created a line of clothing, jewelry and beauty products that sold on the Home Shopping Network.
Her contentious divorce also landed her a tongue-in-cheek cameo in 1996's First Wives Club, in which she famously told Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton's characters: "Don't get mad, get everything."
In 2017, after Donald was elected as the 45th president of the United States, Ivana said she had a "direct number" to the White House to speak with her ex, though she preferred not to call him "because Melania is there."
She noted to ABC News, "I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I'm basically first Trump wife. OK? I'm first lady."
Ivana later clarified her comments, saying on The Wendy Williams Show that she's "technically 'First Lady Trump.'"
"I was first wife," she said. "[Melania] is First Lady of America but I'm First Lady Trump, excuse me, and have three grownup kids."
Aside from Donald, Ivana was married to Alfred Winklmayr from 1971 to 1973, Riccardo Mazzucchelli from 1995 to 1997 and Rossano Rubicondi from 2008 to 2009.