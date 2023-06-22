This $23 Travel Cosmetics Organizer Has 37,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Here's what Amazon reviewers are saying about this toiletry travel bag.

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag Reviews

A shopper shared, "This is the best travel make up bag I have ever had, I am so impressed I am buying them for gifts. Just took this bag to Europe it was easy to hang up in every hotel and folds down to a great size but fit way more than I even thought it would, plus one plastic water proof section for a wet loofa."

Another said, "I'm a frequent traveler for business and have burned through countless (cheaper) cosmetic/toiletry bags bought at places like Target, etc. so wanted something with better organization, access and more compact. This is it! Love how it keeps everything in place. Plenty of room for cases/bottles of all sizes, plus skincare and makeup products. Hoping this will last years."

Someone explained, "Wasn't certain what this bag would be like but decided to try it. It's awesome. Well made, zippers are solid and the pockets are perfect for everything. In addition, the compartments are great for all different sizes and product types which allows you to segment all this "stuff" as you need or use it. For example - eye makeup section, face cleaning products, misc cosmetics and more. Definitely recommend this product!"

A reviewer wrote, "This toiletry bag is better than expected. It is very sturdy, and has plenty of room for all of my products. While I haven't travelled with it, it was purchased as a space saver since my boyfriend moved in, and it's definitely perfect for my needs there. It's great quality, and actually pretty cute, too. I also really like the bands that keep my products upright and in place. I would most certainly recommend this item!"

An Amazon customer raved, "Awesome case for anyone who travels often and likes to separate products by category. I LOVE the attached hook too, it is really convenient- no need to take up counter space with this bag since you can hang it on the door, handle or hook. The bag seems very durable, I do not see it tearing or breaking any time soon. Zippers are great quality. I got the MEDIUM size bag and think it's perfect for a weekend trip or long vacation. It fits full sized bottles of shampoo/conditioner, toothbrush and toothpaste, everything. The whole bag fits perfectly in my backpack or duffle without taking up too much space."

"I've travelled for months with this thing and it still looks brand new. My biggest worry when buying it was that the structure would become flimsy over time or it wouldn't fit that many items. Believe me--I have huge, big bottles I take with me on planes and this can pack a lot that it feels like a clown car," someone wrote.

Another travel must-have: Amazon Shoppers Say These $20 Crossbody Bags With 14,600+ 5-Star Reviews Are Cute & Perfect for Travel