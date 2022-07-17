This $23 Travel Cosmetics Organizer Has Over 26K 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Here's what Amazon reviewers are saying about this toiletry travel bag.

"This is the best travel make up bag I have ever had, I am so impressed I am buying them for gifts. Just took this bag to Europe it was easy to hang up in ever hotel and folds down to a great size but fit way more than I even thought it would, plus one plastic water proof section for a wet loofa."

"I'm a frequent traveler for business and have burned through countless (cheaper) cosmetic/toiletry bags bought at places like Target, etc. so wanted something with better organization, access and more compact. This is it! Love how it keeps everything in place. Plenty of room for cases/bottles of all sizes, plus skincare and makeup products. Hoping this will last years."

"Wasn't certain what this bag would be like but decided to try it. It's awesome. Well made, zippers are solid and the pockets are perfect for everything. In addition, the compartments are great for all different sizes and product types which allows you to segment all this "stuff" as you need or use it. For example - eye makeup section, face cleaning products, misc cosmetics and more. Definitely recommend this product!"

"This toiletry bag is better than expected. It is very sturdy, and has plenty of room for all of my products. While I haven't travelled with it, it was purchased as a space saver since my boyfriend moved in, and it's definitely perfect for my needs there. It's great quality, and actually pretty cute, too. I also really like the bands that keep my products upright and in place. I would most certainly recommend this item!"

"Love this will be buying another one."

"This is a nice quality bag. It's well laid out and I can see everything at once. It definitely beats toting everything around in a canvas bag where I can't find anything."

"This bag really holds bottles of all shapes and sizes. I ordered real and itasca true deep color. I had it so loaded with lotions, I was afraid it wouldn't close....surprised but it did!!!!"

"Awesome case for anyone who travels often and likes to separate products by category. I LOVE the attached hook too, it is really convenient- no need to take up counter space with this bag since you can hang it on the door, handle or hook. The bag seems very durable, I do not see it tearing or breaking any time soon. Zippers are great quality. I got the MEDIUM size bag and think it's perfect for a weekend trip or long vacation. It fits full sized bottles of shampoo/conditioner, toothbrush and toothpaste, everything. The whole bag fits perfectly in my backpack or duffle without taking up too much space. The large is unnecessary for one person- but if you are packing for two or a family, it would make sense. If you are wanting this product for daily use or your purse, I would recommend the small size."

"I use multiple products everyday for my skin and hair because I love to layer products. As you can imagine, I have a lot of containers and bottles in my little skincare collection. I also travel and I do not like all of the time and energy it takes to put things in travel bottles, and it's easier for me to just take everything with me back and forth. This is why this product was so attractive to me. I am glad I bought it! This fit everything perfectly. All of my items, including my glass SK-II bottle arrived perfectly. The caps did not even loosen during transport. This also hangs nicely on the door hook in the bathroom which saves me so much counter space. The finish on the outside of the bag is soft and stylish. I purchased another one for makeup products exclusively."

"I have tried to organize my toiletries and makeup using many different options and this is by far the best! To compare, I unpacked my current bag and was amazed at all the extra room still left in this bag. I don't travel with full size bottles, but use the travel size containers. I was able to put all of the shower items in one section, the sun screen products in another and used the other 2 sections for skin care, moisturizers, makeup, makeup brushes, eye shadow palette, etc! When I folded and zipped up, it was still a thin profile. I'm so happy with this bag. (I purchased the large bag)"

"I've travelled for months with this thing and it still looks brand new. My biggest worry when buying it was that the structure would become flimsy over time or it wouldn't fit that many items. Believe me--I have huge, big bottles I take with me on planes and this can pack a lot that it feels like a clown car. As far as the structure, sometimes I come back from trips and I'm too lazy to take things out because I have another trip in 2 weeks. So I just leave it hanging in the bathroom, which holds up extremely well. I am also glad the hanger at the top swivels because when you go to hotels you'd be surprised how creative you can get when you can't find a proper hook."