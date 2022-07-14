Oregon Ducks Football Star Spencer Webb Dead at 22

College football has lost a rising star.
Spencer Webb, who played tight end for the Oregon Ducks, died after an accidental fall on July 13. He was 22 years old.
The Lane County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that police responded to rock slides near Triangle Lake after receiving a report of an injured person, who they later identified as Spencer. He was found about 100 yards down a steep hill. Deputies learned that he was "recreating in the area" and "fell and struck his head." Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him.
The office added, "There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental."
The Oregon Ducks paid tribute to their team member on Twitter. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb. Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time," the team tweeted. "We will miss Spencer greatly."
Additionally, the football team shared a photo of Webb in his uniform, writing, "In loving memory of our Teammate. Our Friend. Our Brother."
Head coach Dan Lanning wrote on his own Twitter page, "So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!"
A native of Sacramento, Calif., Spencer was mostly raised by his aunt, uncle and grandparents, until midway through high school, when his older brother Cody Webb became his legal guardian, the Sacramento Bee reported. "I grew up faster than a lot of kids," Spencer told his hometown newspaper in 2016. "I never really had a mom or dad in my life. They chose to do other things, so it's been me and my brother. I had a dream, he had a dream, and we're making that dream happen."
In 2020, Spencer told the paper, "My parents left when I was young, and my mom missed out and my dad and I started to talk again, so I appreciate that."
Spencer's girlfriend, influencer Kelly Kay, also paid tribute to the football player on social media. "My best friend my twin flame the love of my life," she wrote on Instagram July 14. "I've never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it's like to be cherished and valued and seen for me. We had so many big plans."
She continued, "I don't know where to go from here but I know you'll be watching over me keeping me strong. You always put everybody else before yourself and I'll try to hold the same kindness in my heart...from this life to the next one baby I love you so much and I'll find you again."