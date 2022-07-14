Anthropologie Extra 40% Off Summer Clearance Sale: Save Big on Free People, Farm Rio, Superga & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Amazon Prime Day and their competing sales may have ended, but that doesn't mean the fun has ended. In fact, there are still a ton of great mid-year sales happening right now that are definitely worth shopping. For instance, J.Crew is currently holding a sale where sale styles are an extra 70% off with the purchase of three sale items. Not to mention, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 is also about to open to the public tonight. Now, we've got another can't-miss sale we know you're going to love.
Anthropologie is holding a big sale on summer styles (and more!) where you can save an extra 40% off sale styles. With that additional discount, you can score some seriously jaw-dropping deals on top-brands like Free People, Farm Rio, New Balance, Superga, Capri Blue and more. We even found items on sale for as low as $2!
The Anthropologie sale on saleis happening for a limited time only, so be sure to shop ASAP. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles. Check those out below.
Capri Blue Wrapped Seastone Jar Candle - Ambrosia
Not only will this Capri Blue candle fill your home with the delicious aroma of Georgia peaches, honey crisp apples and red currant mixed with jasmine petals and ambrosia, it's also a great decorative piece. Right now it's on for $15. Over 1,000 people are eyeing this, so be sure to get it while you still can.
Toni Wine Glasses - Set of 4
Impress your guests this summer with these gorgeous wine glasses. There are several colors to choose from and they're on sale for $20 for a set of four.
Farm Rio x Anthropologie Wide Leg Printed Pants
These colorful pants are such a fun vibe! Perfect for this time of year. Reviewers rate these highly and say they're beautiful, flowy and so comfy. They typically cost $160, but you can get them on sale today for $60.
Superga 2341 Alpina High-Top Sneakers
Take your casual summer outfit to new heights with the highly versatile Superga 2341 Alpina High-Top Sneakers. It retails for $85, but it's on sale now for $36.
T.La Classic V-Neck Tee
This classic lightweight tee with subtle embellishments will be your go-to for hot summer days. There are four colors to choose from, and they're on sale for $18.
Anthropologie Floral Bouquet Diffuser
Brighten up your space with these colorful floral bouquet diffusers. Just add a drop of favorite fragrance oil and it's good to go. These also make great gift ideas!
By Anthropologie Cutout Mini Dress
Beat the heat in this sexy cutout mini dress by Anthropologie. It's originally nearly $80, but it's on sale today for $40.
Farm Rio x Anthropologie Ruffle Midi Dress
This playful and cute ruffle midi dress from Farm x Anthropologie comes in two colors: raspberry and yellow. It's originally $198, but it's on sale now for $60. Don't pass this amazing deal up!
By Anthropologie Seamless Square-Neck Bralette
This seamless square-neck bralette is perfect for lounging around at home. It comes in three cute colors, and it's on sale for $12.
Mer-Sea & Co. Live Well, Be Well Thermapeutic Weighted Pillow
If you need something to snuggle this, this thermapeutic weighted pillow was made to help you get a restful sleep. It's both weighted and can be heated or cooled. Right now it's on sale for $15.
Anthropologie Easy Boxer Shorts
These shorts with the bralette above make the perfect lazy day outfit. Right now, these easy boxer shorts are on sale for $18.
Free People Movement Hit The Slopes Jacket
Sure, you may not be hitting the slopes right this second, but you will be soon. Right now, you can snag the Free People Movement Hit The Slopes Jacket for just $60. There are two colors available to choose from. Once the cooler weather hits, you'll regret not buying this at a discounted price while you had a chance.
Farm Rio Cutout Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit from Farm Rio was made to be a compliment-getter. The pattern is super cute and the style is flattering. Best part is, it's on sale for $100 off!
Looking for more great sales to shop today? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 open to the public soon. We've put together a guide to everything you need to know right here.