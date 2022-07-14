Judge Orders Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Must Sit for Deposition and Hand Over Surveillance Records

Watch : Britney Spears Speaks on End of Conservatorship

Britney Spears has scored another major legal victory against her father, Jamie Spears.

During a Los Angeles court hearing on July 13 that E! News was present for, Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Jamie must sit for a deposition and produce documents related to the alleged surveillance of Britney as part of an ongoing investigation into his role as conservator of her estate. The conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 after 13 years.

Jamie and his legal team have less than 30 days to present their documents and must be deposed by Aug. 12.

Following the ruling, Jamie's lawyer stated that the patriarch "is eager to testify and set the record straight."

"When the court has the opportunity to review actual evidence," Alex Weingarten, Jamie's lawyer, told E! News exclusively, "Not just the wild and baseless accusations being hurled by Britney and her counsel, we know that Jamie will be vindicated."

The pop star's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, said in a statement to E! News that they appreciated the judge's "thoughtful and correct" ruling.