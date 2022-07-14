Hannah Waddingham Gives an Update on Ted Lasso's Possible End

Watch : Is This the Final Season of Ted Lasso? Hannah Waddingham Says...

Just like Ted Lasso's hiatus with tea, Jason Sudeikis is not budging on his three season plan for the Apple TV+ comedy.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham confirmed that there are currently no plans to extend the critically-acclaimed series past its upcoming third season.

"I asked him recently," she exclusively told E! News. "And he went, 'Yeah, I think so, for now.' And I was like, 'OK.'"

(For the record, Jason, who co-created the show with Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, has always maintained that he planned for a three season arc.)

Hannah admitted that she was "gently gutted" by the news, adding, "I don't want to hang up those boots. I love her. She's my companion. She's my friend. And I love every inch of who he has created for me to play. And I will miss her like a friend."

Of course, Hannah isn't the only person to fall in love with her character, AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton. On July 12, Hannah was nominated for her second consecutive Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy. The actress is the reigning Emmy winner in the category after picking up a statue at the 2021 Emmys.