Margot Robbie, Lizzo, Megan Fox, and More Stars Rock Barbiecore Style: Try These 50 Pieces Under $50

Come on, Barbie. Let's go shopping. The Barbiecore style trend is truly iconic and it's not disappearing any time soon. In fact, the bright pink hues are just getting even more popular, especially as photos emerge of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling from the Barbie movie set. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are a real-life duo who has embraced bold pinks. Lizzo, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian have recently rocked some pink on pink on pink ensembles too.
Even if you're not a celeb, you can channel that iconic, playful aesthetic with some super affordable pieces that add fun pops of color to your wardrobe.
Barbiecore Skirts
Verdusa Women's Fringe Trim High Waist Short Pencil Bodycon Skirt
You'll want to dance your heart out in this fun, fringe skirt. This comes in 9 additional colorways.
SheIn Women's Fold Pleated Asymmetrical Split Thigh High Waist Midi Ruched Skirt
This is such a chic piece for a vacation or a fun night out. Go all in with the pink or you can pair this with a black or white top. This skirt comes in 30 additional colorways.
The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt
Wear this skirt to the office. Go casual with a white tank top. Or you can dress it up for a special event. This is one of those pieces you can style for so many different dress codes. It comes in 22 colorways.
Barbiecore Shorts
Sissycos Women's Artistic Splash Printed Biker Shorts
Ditch the plain, black bike shorts for this fun pair with neon accents.
BMJL Women's Running Shorts
These neon shorts have a relaxed fit, made from super breathable fabric that stays cool and dry. They also have a phone pocket, which is great for your other small essentials. These shorts come in 37 colorways and they have 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Perfashion Women's Metallic Shorts and Matching Glasses
If you're gonna wear some Barbie-esque shiny shorts, you need the matching shades too. These come in 7 colors and they have 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barbiecore 2-Piece Sets
Voikerdr Women 2 Piece Outfits
Bring some cheer to your workout with this bright, two-piece track set. It's available in 7 colorways.
Mintsnow Women Sexy 2 Piece Outfits
All eyes will be on you when you rock this bold two-piece set, which comes in many additional colorways. This set has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fafofa Ribbed Workout Outfits
Wear this sports bra and leggings set to your next workout or your next hang out. This Barbie-esque look is on-trend no matter what you're up to.
Barbiecore Swimsuits
Moshengqi Women High Wasited Bikini
This is such a simple, yet sleek suit. It's super flattering and the high-waisted bottom comes through for some tummy control. You can get this in 19 additional colorways. It has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SheIn Women's 3 Piece Bikini Set
You'll be dressed to impressed at any pool party in this three-piece set, which includes a bikini and a matching sarong. This set comes in 40 colorways.
SweatyRocks Women's Sexy Bathing Suits Spaghetti Strap Floral Bikini Set
Combine the Barbiecore trend with tie dye when you opt for this bikini set. This suit comes in 33 colors and it has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SweatyRocks Women's Sexy Basic Criss Cross Tie Knot Front Deep V Open Back One Piece Swimwear
This plunging swimsuit is super flattering and it's customizable with a detachable chest strap, removable padding, and a tie at the back. This comes in 24 colorways and it has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Meyeeka Womens Scoop Neck Cut Out Front Lace Up Back High Cut Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
This looks like a bikini, but it's actually a cut-out one-piece swimsuit. You get the comfort and support of a one-piece and the style of a bikini.
This suit comes in 30 colors and it has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barbiecore Sunglasses
Gifiore Retro 90S Rectangle Sunglasses
Channel the 90s in these rectangle shades, which come in 12 colors.
Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses
These are giving Y2K vibes and there are 8 colors to choose from.
Olinowl Yoela Heart Oversized Rimless Sunglasses
You'll see nothing but love in these heart-shaped shades. They come in a bunch of colors and they have 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barbiecore Jackets and Blazers
Allegra K Women's Holographic Shiny Long Sleeve Zipper Hooded Metallic Jacket
Stand out in this metallic zip-up jacket with a hood. It comes in 14 colors.
IyMoo Women's Blazer
Wear this bright blazer to the office or you can style it for a fun girls' night out. It comes in 17 colorways.
Pesion Store Women’s Waterproof Raincoat
Stay dry in the rain and look adorable in this pink zip-up. If you love it, there are more cute colorways to choose from. It has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barbiecore Shoes
Funtasma by Pleaser Women's Gogo-300 Boot
These are much more fun than the brown or black boots you wear all the time. There are plenty of colorways to choose from too. They have 1,600+ 5-star reviews.
Fila Women's Disruptor II Sneaker
If you're looking for a workout motivation, these sneakers are just what you need. They come in 27 colorways.
Barbiecore Headbands
Lilly Pulitzer Knotted Pearl Headband
This bright pattern and the pearl accents make this the ultimate accessory.
Velvet Knotted Headbands for Women (Hot Pink)
This velvet knot headband brings a touch of sophistication to any ensemble.
Cellot Super Big Bows Silky Fabric Headband
Bow hard or go home with this bold headband, which comes in multiple colorways.
Motique Accessories Hot Pink 2 Inch Wide Satin Hard Headband
This is just one of those classic looks that will never go out of style. It has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
RiptGear Stretch Sport Headband for Women- 2 Pack
Push your hair out of your face with these headbands. These are great for a workout or just those busy days when you need your hair out of the way. These headbands have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barbiecore Gloves
Jisen Satin Gloves
Class up any look with these silky pink gloves. These come in 17 colors.
Greatlookz Soft Serenade Elbow Length Fingerless Gloves
Get the sophistication of gloves, but these are so much easier to text with since they're fingerless.
Barbiecore Bags
Lui Sui Women’s Acrylic Lip Shaped Evening Bags
How fun is this bag? You will get compliments everywhere you go when you have this lip-shaped bag on your shoulder. It comes in three colorways.
FashionPuzzle Envelope Wristlet Clutch Crossbody Bag with Chain Strap
This is the ideal bag for a night out. There's enough room for your essentials, but it's not bulky at all. You can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. Amazon has this in 30 colorways.
The bag has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nodykka Women Tote Bags
Carry this on those days when a small bag just isn't gonna cut it. This is a great bag for running errands, your work commute, or even a beach day. Amazon has this in 100+ colors and it has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Diana Top Handle Cross Body Bag
This bag screams luxury, but it's actually available at such an accessible price point in 13 colorways.
Barbiecore Dresses and Jumpsuits
Aro Lora Long Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Look chic and feel comfortable in this bright pink jumpsuit, which is also available in 20 additional colorways. It has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wusenst Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
Steal the show in this silky dress with a high slit at the leg. It comes in 30 additional colors and it has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Verdusa Women's Sexy Ruched Side Asymmetrical V Neck Bodycon Cami Dress
Wear this bold, asymmetrical mini for your next girls' night out. This dress has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Votepretty Sundress v Neck Tie Front Spaghetti Strap Dresses With Pockets
This tie-front dress is supremely flattering and it even has pockets. What more could you want? It comes in 40 colors and patterns. This dress has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
II ININ Women's Deep V-Neck Casual Dress
You will look put-together the instant you put on this maxi-dress. It's easy to wear, yet glamorous at the same time. It comes in many colors and it has 13,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Exlura Women Tie Back Summer Dresses
Wear this darling mini dress to brunch with friends. You can't go wrong with lightweight, flowy, and comfortable. And you need to check out the back. That tie is to die for. There are 15 colorways to choose from. It has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barbiecore Logo Pieces
Barbie Logo Tank Top
This Barbie tank top is so classic. It comes in 8 colorways.
Barbie Barbie Logo Sweatshirt ,Grey ,Small
Get cozy and pay homage to Barbie in this super soft crewneck sweatshirt.
Barbie Valentines Ken Love Tank Top
Don't forget about Ken. This tank is great for the Ken in your life or for any Ken fans out there. It comes in a handful of colorways.
Barbie 90's Barbie Logo Tank Top
Barbie, but make it tropical. This tank top is perfect for the summer time, in every color.
Barbie Heart Logo Tank Top
How adorable is this Barbie tank? Now, you just need to decide on your favorite color.
While you're shopping, check out these gift picks from @BarbieStyle.