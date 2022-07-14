Big Brother's Julie Chen Speaks Out on Season 24 Racism Controversy

Watch : Julie Chen Moonves Addresses Big Brother Bullying Backlash

Just one week after its premiere, Big Brother is already embroiled in controversy.

Fans and Big Brother alums alike are specifically upset with the season 24 cast for their treatment of Taylor Hale, a 27-year-old beauty queen who's Black. Among those who have voiced their support for Taylor on social media are former contestants Tiffany Mitchell, Janelle Pierzina, Rachel Reilly and season 23 winner Xavier Prather, who said in-part, "Members of the Black community (especially Black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to the perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society."

Now, Big Brother host Julie Chen is weighing in on matter.

"Micro aggressions are real and they happen," Julie said during an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on July 14. "I don't think most people, when they are committing it, that they are even aware of what they're doing."