The MixtapE! Presents P!nk, Kelsea Ballerini, Demi Lovato and More New Music Musts

Demi Lovato is going back to their roots.

On July 15, the singer gave fans another pop-rock anthem from their upcoming album with the release of "Substance."

"Bringing that sound back is obviously the rebirth of my music, but also as a person," they said on Audacy Check In. "This album I'm really proud of...I just feel more sure of myself as a person, as an artist and that's why I think this body of work is gonna be the one that I'm the most proud of."