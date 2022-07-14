Archer, Chucky and More Shows Finally Have Fall Premiere Dates

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Fall is fast approaching, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, autumn leaves and TV premieres are in our future.

Fans can look forward to the return of popular shows, including Archer and Chucky.

Archer is back in action on FX Aug. 24, immediately followed by the series premiere of Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries that takes viewers behind the scenes as Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds try to revive a Wales soccer team.

The next day, FX will debut the new show Little Demon, an animated comedy featuring the vocal talents of Danny DeVito, his daughter Lucy DeVito and Parks and Recreation alum Aubrey Plaza. Plaza plays a single mother raising the spawn of Satan (DeVito) in the suburbs of Delaware, but there are, unsurprisingly, many challenges to raising the Antichrist.

And then, Chucky returns to SyFy for season two Oct. 5, just in time for people to get their spooks ahead of Halloween.