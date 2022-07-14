Zendaya Is "Never Cooking Again" After Kitchen Injury Leads to Stitches

Listen, we can't all be great at everything. Even Zendaya knows that.
The Euphoria actress recently accidentally sliced one of her forefingers while trying to prepare something to eat, prompting her to seek medical attention. "See now...this is why I don't cook," she wrote on Instagram July 13, alongside a photo of her bloody finger wrapped in gauze and a bandage.
And though she received stiches, she remained in good spirits, sharing a pic (alongside assistant Darnell Appling) holding up her injured figured: "Baby's first stitches lol back to never cooking again."
Even Darnell found a little humor in the incident. "Never a dull moment with @zendaya no pun intended," he wrote on Instagram. "Dear God, help me keep this little heffa safe cause she clumsy as hell."
Which Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland are already very aware of. "Zendaya, every time she cooks," the actor said last December while discussing her cooking skills, "she comes millimeters from not chopping her fingers off, or her hand off."
Thankfully, she has other talents to focus on. Earlier this week, she was nominated for three Emmy Awards for her work in Euphoria: Outstanding Lead Actress and two nods for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for helping to write both "Elliot's Song" and "I'm Tired."
The recognition comes two years after the 25-year-old scored her first Emmy win—for her performance as Rue Bennett, making her the youngest star to win best actress in a drama series.
With her latest nominations, Zendaya made history once again: She is now the youngest two-time acting nominee, as well as the first Black woman to be nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year.
"I don't have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart!" the actress wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you."