Zendaya Is "Never Cooking Again" After Kitchen Injury Leads to Stitches

Listen, we can't all be great at everything. Even Zendaya knows that.

The Euphoria actress recently accidentally sliced one of her forefingers while trying to prepare something to eat, prompting her to seek medical attention. "See now...this is why I don't cook," she wrote on Instagram July 13, alongside a photo of her bloody finger wrapped in gauze and a bandage.

And though she received stiches, she remained in good spirits, sharing a pic (alongside assistant Darnell Appling) holding up her injured figured: "Baby's first stitches lol back to never cooking again."

Even Darnell found a little humor in the incident. "Never a dull moment with @zendaya no pun intended," he wrote on Instagram. "Dear God, help me keep this little heffa safe cause she clumsy as hell."

Which Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland are already very aware of. "Zendaya, every time she cooks," the actor said last December while discussing her cooking skills, "she comes millimeters from not chopping her fingers off, or her hand off."