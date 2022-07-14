Sex of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 2nd Baby Revealed

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Baby No. 2: EVERYTHING We Know

Oh baby!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy, a source confirms to E! News.

The Kardashians star and the Chicago Bulls player—who share daughter True Thompson, 4—are expecting their second child together via surrogate.

"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," a rep for Khloe shared. "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Sister Kim Kardashian previously revealed on The Kardashians that Khloe has been hoping to have a baby boy.

However, Khloe and Tristan are not back together, a source close to the situation told E!. In fact, the insider said that, outside of co-parenting matters, the two have not spoken since December, when it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child, son Theo Thompson, with Maralee Nichols. As the source noted, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else."