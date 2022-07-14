Tom Brady Reveals What He Thinks the "Hardest Thing" Is About Parenting

Watch : Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football

According to Tom Brady, tackling the game of parenthood is no easy feat.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn't sugar-coat the challenges of raising three kids during a candid interview on the Drive with Jim Farley podcast.

According to Tom, "the hardest thing" about parenting is to teach his children about humility and to keep them grounded when they are growing up privileged. The 44-year-old athlete shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with his wife of 13 years Gisele Bündchen, and also co-parents Jack, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"I look at my life, and my family, and it's so fast," he shared in the July 6 episode. "We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. You know, we get off a plane and there's people waiting there for us, and we get ushered in."