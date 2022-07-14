Olivia Culpo Says She's "Traumatized" After Saving Sister From Falling Refrigerator

Watch : Olivia Culpo & Her Sisters Want to Dress You for the Holidays

Olivia Culpo to the rescue.

The former Miss Universe and her sister-in-law Katie were thankfully on hand when a refrigerator fell on Olivia's younger sister Sophia Culpo.

"I didn't post it bc I was traumatized but if you saw her on her stories she's 100% ok," Olivia wrote on Instagram Story July 12. "Luckily Katie and I ran over as it was mid way in the air and held it up although her head was inside the thing. Crazy day. Not going to miss this part of a new move in."

Olivia, 33, included a pic of the three looking down at spilled groceries on the floor while standing behind the now-turned-around refrigerator. "Let this be your reminder to secure all appliances and not leave details like this up to 60+ year old parents," she wrote, "The end."

Following the near-accident, Sophia, 24, wrote on her own Instagram Story, "Yeah, that sucked...that was definitely not fun."