Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

Watch : See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video

Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner just shared another glimpse into her life as a mom of two.

In a July 13 TikTok, the beauty mogul gave a tour of her "favorite spaces" in her kids' rooms, which included daughter Stormi Webster's fabulous closet (complete with Gucci shoes as well as Prada and Fendi hats), an adorable wooden rocking motorcycle, shelves for her organizational baskets, a cozy sitting area and a table for two.

Later, Kylie was seen rubbing her Kylie Baby soothing balm on her and Travis Scott's 5-month-old son's legs. Meanwhile, budding TikToker Stormi made a cameo, putting the lip and cheek stick on her face.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their baby boy on February 2, just one day after Stormi's 4th birthday. Since then, the reality star and the rapper have shared a handful of photos of him but have never revealed his face (although, her mom Kris Jenner previously told Ellen DeGeneres the little one looks "exactly" like his older sister).