Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

JoJo Siwa, Phoebe Dynevor and Jodie Comer all debuted new hairstyles, while Pete Davidson added another tattoo to his collection of body ink dedicated to girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Cuddles With Shirtless Pete Davidson

So many changes, so little time.

If you've been feeling the desire to switch up your hair lately, you aren't alone as several stars have showed off new styles. Phoebe Dynevor said goodbye to Daphne Bridgerton by dyeing her hair a warm brunette color plus Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard added the same bright hue to their locks. Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa was defending her bold new hairstyle after it received some negative reactions from fans. 

Plus, Pete Davidson continued to prove his love for his girlfriend Kim Kardashian is stronger than ever by adding another tattoo dedicated to The Kardashians star. And the Internet was shook by Bradley Cooper's transformation on the set of his new movie.

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Tiktok
JoJo Siwa

So long, big bow. Hello, mohawk!

The Nickelodeon star debuted her most daring hairstyle yet on July 12 when she posted a tutorial on TikTok. 

"Since the mohawk is getting a lot of reviews—some good some ehh, the opposite—I thought I'd show you guys how I did it," she explained. "So basically, I just teased every piece of my hair individually and then sprayed. Tease, spray, tease, spray, tease, spray. I used a comb. I used some clips at points in time. It's pretty easy."

After her bold rocker look received mixed reactions, the 19-year-old posted a follow-up video defending her new 'do. "I think my hair's cool," Siwa said. "My mom thinks it's cool and that's all that matters." In the background, her mom Jessalynn Siwa yelled, "F--k them haters!"

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Bradley Cooper

A star is transformed.

The Oscar nominee shocked fans when he stepped out on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie Maestro, which he is also directing. In photos, the 47-year-old is sporting grey hair and facial prosthetics to play elderly Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein. His co-star Carey Mulligan was also wearing aging makeup and a retro bob hairstyle for her role as Bernstein's wife, Felicia Montealegre.

The pair will also film scenes without the hair and makeup magic as Maestro will focus on different stages of the real-life composer's life before his death in 1990.

Instagram/Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor

We can't wait to hear what Lady Whistledown will have to say about this. 

The Bridgerton star traded her signature fiery red hair for rich chocolate locks, which she debuted in a series of Instagram images on July 10 recapping her recent trip to Egypt. Along with the new hue, Dynevor also unveiled wispy curtain bangs.

Instagram
Pete Davidson

Life is imitating art for the Saturday Night Live alum.

Davidson added another tattoo to his collection of ink dedicated to girlfriend Kim Kardashian. An eagle-eyed fan spotted the tribute when The Kardashians star posted a series of photos of the couple to Instagram on July 11, which showed the names "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" with an infinity sign in the middle on his collarbone.

"THE JASMINE X ALADDIN TATTOO," one follower wrote, while another added, "Isn't that the sweetest?!? I got butterflies. Damn Pete."

Kim and Pete played the Disney characters in an SNL skit when she hosted the show back in October and it was during that sketch that they shared their first kiss. Looks like their wish was granted.

Instagram/Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer

We'll have what she's having!

Calling it "round 2" of her "kitchen cuts" with her hairstylist Sam McKnight, the Killing Eve star revealed she went for choppy layers and trendy curtain bangs, which Comer showed off in an Instagram selfie posted July 5. McKnight also shared the snap, writing, "Always lovely to see you in my kitchen Jodie!"

The pair first teamed up for an appointment in McKnight's home in January, when the 29-year-old first snipped inches from her blonde hair.

Williams Racing
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

The couple that dyes together, stays together.

The Good Place star and the Armchair Expert podcast host unveiled their new matching hair while attending Austrian F1 Grand Prix on July 10. The pair added purple dip-dye ends to their respective locks, which Shepard showed off in a selfie on Instagram.

"Ich bin sehr glucklich!" he wrote in the caption. "Ich fühle mich sexuell zu meinem Partner hingezogen." Per Google Translate, that means "I am very happy! I am sexually attracted to my partner."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions, Noam Galai/Getty Images
Fanny Brice

Beanie Feldstein is exiting stage left.

The Booksmart star announced her early departure from Funny Girl on July 10, explaining on Instagram, "Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated."

The following day, it was revealed Lea Michele will be replacing Feldstein in the Broadway production, and that Tovah Feldshuh would be taking over the role of Mrs. Brice from Michele's former Glee co-star Jane Lynch. Michele and Feldshuh will start their runs September 6.

"A dream come true is an understatement," Michele wrote in a July 11 Instagram post. "I'm so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway."

