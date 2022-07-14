Why Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Kept Baby No. 2 a Secret for Months

Khloe Kardashian is ready to give True Thompson a little sibling, but she wasn't quite ready to share that with the world.
On July 13, news broke that Khloe and ex Tristan Thompson are expecting a second child via surrogate, after welcoming daughter True in 2018. (He also shares son Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols and son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig).
Khloe's rep confirmed their child was conceived in November, adding, "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
However, a source now tells E! News that Khloe was trying to keep news of her growing family under wraps. Why?
"Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety," the insider exclusively tells E! News, "and to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan's actions."
Last year, Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan, saying he is the father of her son. In August, three months before conceiving his child with Khloe, Tristan filed a response in court and admitted he had sex with her in March 2021 in Houston, Texas, for his birthday.
However, it wasn't until December that Khloe learned about the lawsuit when news broke globally. "A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you're not even going to give me a heads up before the rest of the world?" she said at the time, as captured on The Kardashians. "It's just an additional slap in my face. It's humiliating. I'm embarrassed."
In the wake of the drama, Khloe has been trying to keep news of her second baby to herself, but the source tells E! that a leak of the story ultimately put her in a tough spot: "Khloe's hand was forced to confirm the pregnancy before she was ready to announce."
It turns out that baby No. 2 had been so top secret that she hadn't even told everyone in her inner circle. As the source explains, Khloe and her rep ultimately issued a statement "even before she had the opportunity to personally tell her closest family and friends," who learned the news online alongside her fans.
Tristan hasn't publicly addressed the pregnancy and E! News has reached out to his lawyer for comment.
Back in January, he apologized to Khloe after a paternity test confirmed he is Theo's father.
"Khloe, you don't deserve this," he wrote on social media at the time. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."
