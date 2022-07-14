Where Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Stand as They’re Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : Khloe Kardashian EXPECTING Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is done with Tristan Thompson, at least romantically.

As the Good American founder and the NBA star prepare to welcome their second child together via surrogate, a source close to the situation insists that the two are not currently a couple.

"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," the insider tells E News. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December. "

On July 13, multiple sources confirmed to E News that Khloe, 38 and Tristian, 31—who are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson—are expecting another baby together.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Khloe told E! News. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."