Physical Sneak Peek: Rose Byrne Teaches Aerobics in the Living Room

Watch : Apple TV+'s Physical Exclusive Sneak Peek

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

It's always good to have a workout partner.

As Sheila's (Rose Byrne) aerobics addiction goes into overdrive, husband Danny (Rory Scovel) questions why she's voraciously exercising in the living room, in this exclusive clip from the July 15 episode of Apple TV+'s Physical.

"Are you OK?" he asks her. "Should you be doing this? You're still recovering."

Sheila is in the process of attempting to recover from an eating disorder, which has led to her working out excessively.

"How do you not get it?" Sheila retorts. "This gets me healthy. You always think you know, but you never see this saved me. Not you, not college, not sex, not another f--king baby. This! So get with the program. Just get out of my f--king way."

Instead of getting out of the way, Danny decides to join her.

Sheila is initially skeptical, but a sly smile eventually breaks across her face and she begins to instruct him. With Danny still in jeans, the couple begin to do high-knees across the carpeted living room as Sheila counts out "5, 6, 7, 8."