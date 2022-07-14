Doja Cat Loses Thousands of Followers After Blasting Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp Over DMs

It went down in the DMs and Doja Cat's follower count went down, too.
Doja's Instagram following has reportedly taken a hit after she criticized Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp for posting a private conversation where she asked him to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn. Since putting Noah on blast, Doja's Instagram profile has lost roughly 200,000 followers, according to data that the Los Angeles Times obtained from social media stats company Social Blade.
On the other hand, the outlet reports that Noah's Instagram gained almost one million followers in the same time span, per Social Blade.
Now, if you need a refresher on the DM drama, here's everything you need to know.
Noah took to TikTok on July 6 with since deleted-screenshots of a conversation he had with Doja over Instagram Direct Messenger. In the DM, Doja wrote, "Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?"
Noah replied, "LMAOO slide into his DMs." Doja then wrote back, "I don't know his Instagram or his Twitter. He doesn't have a DM to slide in."
Naturally, Noah's TikTok of this conversation went viral and Doja was not amused. On July 7, she went live on TikTok to address the matter.
"First let's try to be chill about it," she began. "To be fair, this is like a kid. I don't know how old he is, but there's no way he's over 21."
Doja noted, "When you're that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s--t." However, she later added that she feels posting their conversation was "so unbelievably socially unaware and wack."
"Like, that's like borderline snake s--t," she said. "That's like, weasel s--t. And like, I'm not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Noah is not like the definition—like I wouldn't imagine he is. Maybe he is?"
His one million new followers might have some thoughts on that. As for Noah? He seemed to troll her by posting a TikTok on July 13 using her song "Kiss Me More."