The Full Timeline of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Timeline to Baby No. 2

There's been a new development in Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on-again, off-again romance.

From the birth of their daughter True Thompson to multiple cheating scandals, the reality star and the Chicago Bulls player have experienced their fair share of ups and downs over the years. Now, though separated, the two are facing a new chapter of their relationship as they prepare to welcome their second baby together via surrogate, multiple sources confirm to E! News.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Khloe tells E! News. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

While filming The Kardashians in October, Khloe shared that she and Tristan were "back together" and in a "really good place." The next month, they conceived their second child. It was in December when news broke that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.