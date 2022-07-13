Nikki Glaser Says FBoy Island Season Two Will Be "Very Different" for This Reason

Watch : Nikki Glaser Talks FBoy Island, New HBO Special & Shocking Update

Changes are coming to FBoy Island.

According to the show's host, comedian Nikki Glaser, fans of the HBO Max reality dating show are in store for a "very different" second season, which premieres July 14.

"Last season, the people that came onto the show didn't know what the show was," Glaser exclusively told E! News' Nightly Pop on July 12. "And so, that was fun, in and of itself, where they were just along for this ride."

"But this time," she continued, "they knew what the show was, so the people are game to get down—to lean into being an FBoy, to lean into being a girl who's trying to figure out who is an FBoy and who isn't."

The show's rules are simple: If leading ladies Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard and Tamaris Sepulveda pick a "nice guy" at the end, they get to split a cash prize of $100,000. But if their selection turns out to be an FBoy, he gets to keep the cash all to himself.