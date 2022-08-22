Travel Essentials Every New Mom Needs for a Stress-Free Trip

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Even before I became a mom, traveling stressed me the f--k out. I was the person on the plane who'd rub Vick's VapoRub on their chest and roll a CBD-infused oil on my temples to relieve anxiety. So, when it was time to travel with my then four-month-old for the first time, my stress levels flew into hyperdrive (no pun intended).
What ended up calming me the most was that I set my expectations very low. Ironically, having the mindset that something was bound to happen made the experience enjoyable. For one, I was pleasantly surprised how we breezed through TSA—a rare occurrence! Of course, packing a number of handy baby gear and a few fun mom items helped tremendously.
I'm breaking down the products that came in clutch on the plane ride, during our trip and beyond.
ERGObaby Omni 360 Cool Air Baby Carrier
The night before we headed to the airport, my husband and I had this grand plan to take the stroller through TSA, check it at the gate and call it a day. Only, we discovered the airline we were using required strollers be checked before security. The change-up was blessing in disguise because using our ERGObaby Omni 360 Carrier was a thousand times better. Not only did we fly through TSA, but having both my hands free allowed me to do other things while still keeping my baby close. In addition, my son was surprisingly calm and even fell asleep!
Tiger Baby Bum Soothing Spray
Let me just say that I'm a huge fan of Tiger Baby's products in general, like its Shampoo + Body Wash, but its Bum Soothing Spray really took the cake during our travels. The reality is that when it came time to change my son's diapers—whether at the airport or on the plane (when he had a blowout)—being able to spray his bottom made the process hassle-free. While I love a diaper cream, I appreciated that the spray provided the same nourishing elements without me having to get my hands dirty. When you're already so cramped in an airplane bathroom, the last thing you want is to have leftover poop on your fingernails.
Tea Collection Night Night Footed Baby Pajama
While I love dressing my baby up in cute clothes, I knew I needed for him to wear something practical for the plane ride. Tea Collection's Night Night Footed Baby Pajama worked perfectly for the occasion. The biggest perk about this outfit is that my son already goes to sleep in these pajamas. So, when he fell asleep on me as we walked through TSA and during the plane ride, it provided a sense of comfort. Plus, knowing how cold planes can be, the soft fabric made it a cozy experience and I also liked that his feet, arms and legs were covered. Another major bonus is that the zipper made changing his diaper accessible.
Loop Quiet Earplugs
I knew that for my first flight with my son, I wasn't going to be able put in my headphones and fall asleep to a curated music playlist like years past. However, I still wanted a way to block out some of the noise during our travels. The Loop Quiet Earplugs were a happy medium. They reduced the noise enough to where I wasn't overwhelmed by the airport commotion but it still allowed me to attentive to baby's needs, especially when he started to hangry cry on the plane. Its sleek design and chic ivory color also made me feel a lot more cool than had I worn traditional earplugs.
Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain
When I was packing for our first family getaway, I wanted to find simple, realistic ways to get dressed up. After living in oversized clothes and wearing absolutely no makeup for months, looking like a hot mess became my uniform. But I wanted to get out of that rut and feel put together during my travels. I knew I wouldn't have the luxury of a 30-minute beauty routine, so I needed something that would make me feel confident and glam with ease. Enter: Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain in Strawberry Sangria. With one swipe, it adorned my lips with color and I didn't have to worry about touching it up since the stain is smudge- and budge-proof.
Pipette The Balm Stick
My son struggled with eczema up until he turned six months and his skin flared horribly while we were in Texas. Between the blazing hot temperatures and humidity, his body broke out in a rash and he had so many dry patches on his legs and arms. The one thing that helped was Pipette's Balm Stick. The convenience of the stick and its slender packaging made it easy to throw into his diaper bag or my purse and rub it onto his affected areas on the go.
Ever Eden SPF 50 Premium Mineral Sunscreen
Again, being in the Texas heat I knew I had to pack an SPF for my little one. Ever Eden's SPF 50 Premium Mineral Sunscreen was my go-to during our trip for two major reasons. First, I loved its convenient clip-on ring, which made it efficient for me to pack—I attached to our stroller, carrier and diaper bag—and seeing it out in the open was a perfect reminder to keep re-applying it to my baby.
Béis The Terry Backpack Cooler
I'm a sucker for a good backpack, and now that I lug around so many random baby items, it's essential that I have the extra space. The Béis Terry Backpack Cooler checked all of my boxes and then some. The towel-like fabric was perfect when we had to wipe the baby's drool and couldn't find a bib or washcloth. The drawstring clasp also made it easy for me to dig in and grab whatever I needed, instead of having to figure out where the zipper was. What really set this backpack apart is the insulated cooler compartment, which is removable and has its own handle. At the time, I was weaning off breastfeeding and didn't want what I had pumped to go to waste. I could easily store the breastmilk in the compartment while I was on the go.
Wubbanub Infant Pacifier
I stan the Wubbanub Infant Pacifier. The durable, yet flexible pacifier has always helped to soothe my son when he's fussy, getting sleepy or just wants something to play with. The cute animal attachment also made it practical to travel with because it was easy for him to grab on his own and it was so obvious that we didn't have to rummage through his diaper bag to find it.
Honest Company Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes
It's no secret that airplanes are dirty. Despite many of the airlines' new cleaning measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it's spotless. Even before covid-19, I always wiped down my area before sitting down or touching anything. And traveling with a baby made me even more of a germaphobe, but I knew that I couldn't use my beloved Clorox cleaning wipes. However, the Honest Company Sanitizing Alcohol Wipes were a great alternative for our trip. The brand claims that they're suitable for all skin types and safe to use on surfaces that babies come in contact with. A win-win in my book! I not only took these out for the plane ride but kept them close on other outings during our trip.
Fisher-Price Music & Vibe Lion Tummy Wedge
My son is a very active baby! He gets bored so easily that I knew he would need to be entertained throughout the plane ride. A book or one new toy wasn't going to cut it, which is why I was so glad I packed his colorful Fisher-Price Music & Vibe Lion Tummy Wedge. Not only did the vibrant animal print and portable toys (that were strapped to the sides) keep him distracted but the pillow helped him practice tummy time. It also made carrying him on my lap more comfortable. And once he got tired of playing with the toys, the music (which plays for up to 10 minutes) and its soothing vibrations kept him calm the entire ride.
T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe
I'm slowly turning into my grandma (a hair roller devotee) but my obsession for the hot tool runs deep. That's why I felt it was essential to travel with the T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe. Although I knew it would take up a bit of space in my suitcase, being able to multitask while I did my hair outweighed its one con. Perfect example: After securing the rollers in my hair (which took about five mins to do for my lob), letting them work their magic for 20 mins, I was able to put makeup on, get the baby dressed and help my mom set up for a small get-together.
Yogasleep Hushh Portable White Noise Machine for Baby
This palm-sized machine has proven to be the best baby purchase I've made so far. The Yogasleep Hushh Portable White Noise Machine really came in clutch when my son hit the four-month sleep regression during our trip. The white noise seemed to provide him with comfort, especially since he's used to listening to it to back home. And because it's portable, we weren't restricted to stay put during his daytime nap schedule. We were able to clip it to the stroller, the baby carrier and diaper bag, which made it easy to put him to sleep no matter what we had planned for our trip. In all honesty, I have even used it for myself when I needed help falling asleep.