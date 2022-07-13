The Ms. Marvel Finale Just Teased the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Next Big Team

Watch : Ms. Marvel Cast Talks First Muslim Superhero in MCU

(Spoilers for season one of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ ahead.)

Ms. Marvel just changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it.

Since their first team-up in 2012, The Avengers have been the headlining team of the MCU. But the July 13 season finale of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ officially confirmed the next team of heroes Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has been waiting years to introduce: the X-Men.

In the last scene of episode six, Bruno (Matt Lintz) informs his bestie Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) that there may be more to her powers than the ones unlocked by her family's otherworldly bangle. "Kamala, there's something different in your genes, like a mutation," he tells her, followed by a snippet of the X-Men: The Animated Series theme song.

What does this mean? For starters, Kamala may be the franchise's first confirmed mutant, which is a major shakeup from her comic book origins. In the comics, Kamala is an Inhuman (another group of super-powered people), and unlike the X-Men, her powers were dormant until she was exposed to a magical mist.