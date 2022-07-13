Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Defends Florence Pugh's See Through Gown From "Out of Line" Comments

Watch : Florence Pugh FIRES BACK at Criticism Over Sheer Valentino Dress

Dearest reader: Regé-Jean Page most certainly will not tolerate body shaming.

After Florence Pugh fired back at the critics who slammed her for wearing a sheer Valentino gown, the Bridgerton star took to Instagram to call upon his fellow men to do better.

"Take a look at yourself fellas," Page. 34, wrote on July 13 reposting the actress' original clap back. "Then take a look at your mates and step up when it's time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word."

He continued, "The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men, so do your bit, cos the next few years in particular are gonna be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone's sake."

On July 8, Pugh turned heads at the Valentino Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2022 runway show in Rome wearing a hot pink tulle halter gown, which exposed her nipples. After receiving a number of "vulgar" comments, the 26-year-old responded with a lengthy message on Instagram calling out the individuals who told her she should be "embarrassed" by her body.